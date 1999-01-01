Pixeleye Industries is a creative agency specializing in graphic design & film production and Social Media Consulting. Founded in 1999 by visionary artist and designer, Dirk Behlau, our agency has grown into a dynamic force in the creative industry, serving clients worldwide with innovative and impactful designs.

Our clients include:

Harley Davidson, Sony Music, Discovery Channel, Dickies, Würth, DMAX Shop, Century Media Records, Nuclear Blast Records, General Tire, Sony Playstation, Thunderbike Customs… not to forget countless international bands like Body Count, Sanctuary, Blind Guardian or Leningrad Cowboys!



You name it, we do it.