Pixeleye Industries is a creative agency specializing in graphic design & film production and Social Media Consulting. Founded in 1999 by visionary artist and designer, Dirk Behlau, our agency has grown into a dynamic force in the creative industry, serving clients worldwide with innovative and impactful designs.
Our clients include:
Harley Davidson, Sony Music, Discovery Channel, Dickies, Würth, DMAX Shop, Century Media Records, Nuclear Blast Records, General Tire, Sony Playstation, Thunderbike Customs… not to forget countless international bands like Body Count, Sanctuary, Blind Guardian or Leningrad Cowboys!
At our agency, we offer the full spectrum of creative services, ensuring that every project is infused with vibrancy and depth. Whether you're seeking to captivate audiences with stunning visuals or engage them through compelling narratives, we have the expertise to bring your vision to life. Our comprehensive range of services includes:
Graphic Design
Filmmaking
Product Design
Music Videos
Photography
Art Direction
Social Media Consulting
Web Design
TESTIMONIALS
"We love to work with Dirk! Top quality at insane workspeed. In the words of KISS: You Wanted the Best, You Got the Best!"
SONY Music (Germany)
"We work with Dirk on different projects for Hotrod Hangar for more than 10 years. It's always a pleasure! He is a great artist, super professional! Highly recommended by us! Thanks for the awesome jobs, Dirk!"
Hotrod Hangar (Austria)
“One man, one camera, a million killer images.
Dirk is one of those guys "born not made".
The genius of Dirk is that he simply thinks ‘photography’.”
Skin Deep Magazine (United Kingdom)
“Der Mann ist eine Mischung aus Glücksritter, großem Kind mit Spieltrieb und kreativem Freigeist - er zählt zu den international erfolgreichsten Fotografen und Video-Regisseuren. […] Dirk Behlau ist eine schöpferische Dampflok. Anders kann man die Energie des Bonners nicht beschreiben.”
GA (Germany)
Dirk "Pixeleye" Behlau: Der Fotograf, Designer und Grafiker gilt als einer der profiliertesten Bildkünstler, wenn es um das Thema Hot Rods und den dazugehörigen Lebensstil geht.
SPIEGEL ONLINE (Germany)
“Love this guy! Cool dude and a pro in all aspects of his job. He is reliable, always funny and delivers in time. You will never get disappointed! Always a pleasure to work with Mr. Pixeleye.”
Easyriders Magazine (Germany)